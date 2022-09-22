ISLAMABAD: PTI moves Supreme Court against by-elections on Oct 16. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court (SC) against by-elections in eight constituencies of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 16.

PTI in its request submitted by Faisal Chaudhry wrote that ECP wants to hold by-elections on its own ‘will’ in ‘selected’ constituencies which is against the constitution and rule of law.

PTI requested the court to suspend the by-poll schedule until the judgment on the plea related to the resignation of 123 PTI MNAs.

On September 14, the election commission announced organizing LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

Earlier on September 8, the commission had postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies. The decision was taken by the CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja while chairing a high-level session.

It was decided that the by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25, and October 2 will be postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. The election commission said that the by-poll was deferred due to the devastating rains and floods.