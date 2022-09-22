UAF, WSU working on 30 new wheat varieties

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Washington State University is working on 30 new wheat varieties keeping in view climate change.

This was disclosed in the Senate meeting of the UAF chaired by the Punjab minister for higher education, Yasir Humayun. The meeting approved the university budget of Rs11,727 million for 2022-23 and establishment of Arts and Humanities Faculty. Addressing the participants, he said promotion of diversification in the educational field is need of the hour and UAF has to make efforts to attract more international students. Being an agricultural country, he said the development of Pakistan is dependent on agriculture requiring to promote latest agriculture practices to increase income of the farmers and production as well. He stressed the need for a strategy to develop entrepreneurs skills among students so that they could become job provider rather than job seekers.

Addressing the participants, the UAF Vice Chancellor, Dr Iqrar Ahmed said disclosed that UAF in collaboration with Washington State University is working on 30 new wheat varieties keeping in view climate change. Besides, he said the university was running compatible research projects worth Rs 2300 million which would bring improvement in the field of agriculture. He said that for stable agricultural development, instead of being limited to only five crops, a plan should be prepared to grow more crops. Dr Ahmed said all possible efforts were being made for quality education and tangible research in UAF. He said Waris Shah Chair had been set up in the newly established Faculty of Arts and Humanities which would enrich new generation with the Punjabi culture. He said that the UAF is the only university in Pakistan which is among the top 100 universities in the subject category in the international QS ranking.