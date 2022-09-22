Honduras defender Quaye handed 18-month doping ban

LONDON: Honduras defender Wisdom Quaye has been banned for 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation, soccer’s global governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old right back tested positive for clostebol — which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency — following a World Cup qualifying match on Feb. 2. “The sanction followed the player’s admission of the violation and the subsequent conclusion of a case resolution agreement between the player, FIFA and WADA,” FIFA said in a statement. “The sanction is therefore final and binding.” FIFA said that since the period of provisional suspension served by Quaye had been credited against his 18-month period of ineligibility, the player was banned until Aug. 1, 2023.