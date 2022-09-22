Bloodied PKR

It must be a tremendously hard job keeping a record of Pakistani currency this year. For every small win plastered over all avenues in bold letters, the exchange rate performs a far more lethal somersault.

On the cusp of a record low and plunging for the 12th consecutive session, the Pakistani rupee is continuously losing its value against the dollar. So much for the State Bank of Pakistan’s cheery proclamation: “The worst is behind us!” However, the misshapen economy cannot afford to be a sitting duck waiting for the stream of promised aid to trickle from the Middle East.

Ever since the historic no-confidence motion passed in the national assembly, it has been struggling hard but how long can one last on a two-legged stool? First, the disruption of the IMF bailout program on the heels of which staggered along political uncertainty twisted the rupee’s arm.

This unprecedented pressure was amplified by a stringent series of conditions put forward by the money-lending organisation. But now that we are back in the ICU of economies and the state is trying its level best to stay true to its promises, not much can explain the epic fall. What all the king’s men and all the king’s horses fail to understand is that they have never attempted a hand at staying ahead of the demand curve.

Why hasn’t the central bank until now introduced a comprehensively stated monetary policy that curbs volatilities in the currency rate? The natural urge of spectators to chip in whenever direction appears to flip has been damaging the strength of our currency beyond any sign of repair.

At the expense of sounding repetitive (and by extension, boring), we at Daily Times implore the government to prioritise consistent policies, which alone hold the power to make the dollar behave. No matter which party one may belong to, no one would wish to push the ship down the whirlpool. But unless investors jump to business, remittances gain tenacity and politicians put a pause on the squabbling, we might make the plunge any day now. *