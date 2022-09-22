Unanswered Calls for Help

The rest of the world does not appear much interested in the cataclysmic floods battering Pakistan. It is for this reason alone that the widespread ignorance of red flags being raised by literally every single humanitarian organisation continues. A developing country, standing on the brink of economic catastrophe, has been bearing the onslaught of the never-before-witnessed level of climatic wrath while nations all around are still sitting on the fence. On Tuesday, United Nations children fund (UNICEF) tried once again to jolt them out of complacency by reiterating the international commitments to over 3.4 million boys and girls in dire “need of immediate, lifesaving support.” Since an estimated 16 million children are said to be impacted by this “super flood,” on top of over 550 already ravaged by the deadly waves, the situation is extremely grim. Unless a significant surge in support reaches families in calamity-hit areas, these casualties are expected to creep even higher. In stark, depressing contrast to the ever-growing need for life-saving medicines and provision of food and clean water, UNICEF’s appeal for $39 million is nowhere near the finishing line. If there is a sense of reluctance in trusting those who have gained a spick and span reputation for as long as one may remember, how can the state expect to rely on help from outside? Wasn’t it just two weeks ago that reports of local officials hoarding humanitarian relief items were gaining traction in the media? Inequality and corruption should not be allowed to gain a foothold, especially in times of crisis. The government would be better off reading the tea leaves. After all, such signs of waning support tend to snowball into a full-on disregarding spree within no time!

It goes without saying that political toxicity in the midst of our worst tragedy has played the largest role in this air of suspicion. Had the government and the opposition parties decided to leave their battles for another day and unitedly dedicated themselves to the rescue and rehabilitation of their countrymen, we would have fared much better on the scorecard. After all, disaster relief is not a stand-alone operation. If the federal had control over the treasury, the PTI enjoyed command over a phenomenal fan base. However, the uncertainty that has quite expectedly ensued from their tried-and-tested divisionary rhetoric is for everyone to see. Since all pairs of eyes are busy looking at people up and down, who would make an irrefutable case for climate reparations let alone convince others to send in donations? More appropriately, who would bother listening? *