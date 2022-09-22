Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?

Actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly pelted with stones in Kashmir during the shooting of Ground Zero in Jammu and Kashmir, however, the actor vehemently denied the rumour, as per NDTV. Some media reports also claimed that the Jannat actor was injured due to the pelting of the stone during the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor rejected the reports of injury and tweeted them inaccurate. However, a man was arrested for throwing stones at the crew members after the film shoot ended, as per local police officials. The police official released statement reads, “Mr Hashmi and the film crew have been shooting for ‘Ground Zero’ in Kashmir for the past two weeks and have not faced any issues. The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person.”