Mathira calls Malala ‘hypocrite’

Pakistani celebrity Mathira has called out Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai following her appearance at the UNGA in the USA.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with Malala Yousafzai and called her the ‘remarkable woman in her social media post. Mathira took to her Instagram and called the 24-year-old Pakistani education activist out for not visiting the flood-affected areas in Pakistan yet representing Pakistan at an international forum.

“Malala only gets paid to take pictures with international artists and talks about Pakistan when she does not even live in Pakistan,” she wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a picture of Malala and Priyanka. “She didn’t even manage to visit Pakistan when half of Pakistan was drowning and then talks about the struggle in these fancy meets and greet.”

She concluded her stance with, “Weird stuff, this girl is such a hypocrite.”

On the other hand, Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan also shared the picture with Malala Yousafzai and called her the ‘girl with a golden heart.

Earlier on Wednesday, she shared the highlights of her speech at UNGA. “Seven years ago I stood on this platform hoping that the voice of a teenage girl who took a bullet for standing up for her education would be heard.”

The activist added, “On that day, leaders, corporations, civil society – all of us – committed to working together to see every child in school by 2030. Yet halfway to that target date, we are facing an education emergency.”

Malala concluded with, “I hope, in another seven years, we will speak to you again. But instead of urging you to help us, we’ll be cheering and celebrating the progress you’ve made for girls.”

On Monday, she shared pictures of her preparing for her speech along with Ukrainian and Afghan female students.