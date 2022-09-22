NDMA, PRCS to jointly work for flood victims’ rehab

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz has said that the affected families in the flood-ravaged areas of the country, have been provided with medical facilities, clean drinking water, household items and psychological support but there is a lot that needs to be done in mitigating the sufferings of vulnerable people as we are facing the worst disaster in history adding that he said Red Crescent services in flood-hit areas are highly commendable, he expressed these views on the ocassion of arrival of Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to NDMA.

Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz congratulated Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari on assuming the leadership of the Red Crescent and said that the two organizations will jointly take adequate measures for the flood victims.

On this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari informed N4DMA Chairman about his recent visit to the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave detailed information about the provision of relief materials to the victims.

He said that provision of medical camp, food and drink items for flood victims by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy is also enviable. The two leaders agreed on joint measures in the coming days and said that every affected person will be fully supported and both organisation will play their full role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.