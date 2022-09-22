People being financially squeezed to give benefit to companies: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the federal government is bent upon trampling down the people and the political opponents like a run amok elephant. He denounced that the federal government is giving vent to its hatred and malice on matters like appointments and transfers in the bureaucracy. Omar Sarfraz Cheema stated that the PDM leaders are busy in only political acting for the want of practical measures. The petroleum prices are subsequently decreasing in the international markets while they are on the rise in Pakistan.

He censured that the people are being financially squeezed in order to give benefit to the 88 oil distribution companies. Omar Sarfraz Cheema further said that the federal government instead of providing relief to the people is causing unbearable price-hike each passing day. Omar Sarfraz Cheema emphasised that the people being suppressed under the oppressive petrol and electricity bills want to get rid of the incumbent corrupt PDM government instantly.