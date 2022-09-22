Two robbers killed, cop injured in encounter

Two robbers were killed while a policeman sustained injuries in an alleged encounter took place on Wednesday in Faisalabad. Police said four robbers’ looted people on road in Chak Jhumrah and police on receiving a tip of information the area police and Dolphin Squad rushed the spot. Seeing the police, the robbers opened straight firing and escaped from the scene and police kept them chasing. Both sides traded fires near Chak 126-Nekokara where three robbers sustained multiple injuries and two of them breathed their last while they were being shifted to the hospital. One robber managed to escape from the spot. The deceased robbers were identified as Asad alias Naz and Imtiaz Nawaz. During cross firing, a police constable identified as Asif also received bullet injuries on his thigh.