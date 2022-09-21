Who cheated whom? Aima Baig in hot waters

Who cheated on whom? Aima Baig in hot waters.

Aima Baig, the renowned playback singer of Pakistan, is facing severe criticism over cheating on her ex-fiancé Shehbaz Shigri. She was in the news after her engagement with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri was broken.

Aima Baig was accused of dating Qes Ahmed by British model Taloulah Mair. Taloulah Mair was the ex-girlfriend of Qes Ahmed.

British model Taloulah Mair has come forward with some serious allegations against Aima Baig. She posted a video with a recording of Aima and Qes as proof to expose them. After the video went viral on social media, the netizens started trolling Aima Baig and Qes Ahmed. Moreover, Aima has been trending on Twitter since last night.

According to British Model Mair, she was dating a Pakistani “filmmaker” Qes Ahmed who not only stole ten thousand pounds from her but also cheated on her with none other than Aima Baig. Taloulah said that Qes confirmed it while he was bragging about cheating on her that he is dating “one of the most famous women” in Pakistan while describing Aima. Taloulah also said that Aima paid for a flat in Dubai where Qes would go and stay with Aima. And all this happened while she was engaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Shigri’s ex-wife defended him against false accusations of cheating.

Netizens are completely confused about who cheated whom and what the actual story is. After that mess on social media, Aima Baig, Qes Ahmed and Shahbaz Shigri are observing complete silence and did not give any statement or remark on the whole situation so far.

Twitter is on fire now with people roasting Aima Baig after the expose:

