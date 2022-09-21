The legendary voice and renowned cultural icon of Pakistan Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan was remembered on the occasion of her 96th birthday.

Madam Noor Jehan dominated the cinema and television industries for more than 35 years while also contributing to thousands of Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi film soundtracks.

President’s Award was given to Noor Jehan in 1957 for her acting and singing skills.

Electronic channels said that Noor Jehan was actually Allah Wasai and that she was born into a musical family on September 21, 1926, in Kasur, Punjab.

Madam Noor Jehan relocated from Bombay to Lahore after the partition, where she began her film career in 1951 as an actress, singer, and the first Pakistani film director with “Chann Wey.”