Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Petrol price once again jacked up by the federal government. Govt announced increasing the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre, a notification from the Finance Division released early Wednesday said.

According to the notification, petrol will now be available for Rs237.43 per litre. While the rate of high-speed diesel remained the same.

According to the Finance Ministry’s notification, the rates of kerosene and light-speed diesel have been reduced by Rs8.30 and Rs4.26 per litre respectively.

The new prices are as follow: Petrol Rs237.43 up from earlier Rs235.98 per litre, kerosene Rs202.02 down from Rs210.32 per litre and light-speed diesel Rs197.28 down from Rs201.54 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel remained the same at Rs247.43 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from September 21 (today), the notification added.

Earlier in August, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre.