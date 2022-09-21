New IT park to introduce job opportunities for IT experts

After completion, the information technology park will employ around 15,000 IT experts, students, and industry-related professionals.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Minister of Information and Telecommunications, lay the park’s foundation stone on Chak Shahzad on May 6, with the goal of realising the Digital Pakistan Vision. According to a Ministry of Information Technology official, the project will be finished in 30 months at a cost of 13.72 billion rupees.

The park would not only alleviate the IT sector’s infrastructure shortage, but would also facilitate technology transfer through links between industry and academia, support technology commercialization, connect higher education and production, and promote research and development, in addition to improving IT exports and industry competitiveness.

IT Park Islamabad would be a self-contained twelve-story (two basements or ground floor plus ten storeys) structure with a covered size of 66,893 square metres. He stated that the IT park will be built with cutting-edge infrastructure and related facilities for IT enterprises, with financial assistance from Exim Bank of Korea. He stated that a similar type of IT park will be constructed in Karachi soon.

Initially, Islamabad IT Park featured office space for approximately 120 startups and small and medium firms, as well as ancillary amenities including test labs, classrooms, an industry-academy liaison centre, and an auditorium.

It will boost IT exports and industrial competitiveness, as well as attract direct federal investments in the IT sector. More than 5,000 people will be employed directly and indirectly during the building period. When finished, it will generate an additional 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.