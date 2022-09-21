Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has once called for the political parties and establishment to rewrite the political framework as the party deems that the existing system has failed. Tn a Twitter post from his official handle, Fawad also called for balance in the civil-military relationship and transfer of power to the people. “We must strive for balance in Civil-Mily relationship, Power must be transferred to people of Pakistan,” PTI leader said. He went on to urge the political parties and establishment to revise the political framework and devise new rules agreed upon by every stakeholder. “I call upon political parties and establishment let’s rewrite political framework Let’s agree on rules of Game. Present system has failed Pak we need to look up for fair rules,” Fawad concluded.