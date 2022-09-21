Soldier martyred while thwarting cross-border terrorist attack

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in bordering Dwatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Monday, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistani troops in general area Dwatoi, which was responded in a befitting manner. Quoting credible intelligence reports, the ISPR said terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

Sepoy Nazar Muhammad aged, 34, a resident of Jaffarabad, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against it and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future,” the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army, it added, was determined to defend the country’s borders against the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.