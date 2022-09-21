PM appoints two more SAPMs as cabinet swells to 72

The PML-N-led coalition government’s federal cabinet swelled to 72 members on Tuesday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed two more special assistants, a private news channel reported.

A notification for the appointment of SAPMs has been issued. According to the notification, the prime minister appointed Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf and Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial as SAPMs.

With the two new special assistants to the prime minister, the cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 27 SAPMs.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight special assistants including Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.