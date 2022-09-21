Huawei’s ICT Competition aims to provide students with platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas

By Faheem Yar Khuhawar

Instructor & Associate Professor at MUET

In 2017, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) signed a contract with Huawei to establish Huawei ICT Academy. Since then, Huawei has provided several trainings through Train-The-Trainers (TTT) program to develop certified talented trainers. MUET was from the first batch of TTT program to develop Huawei’s certified instructorswith knowledge and skills required to initiate trainings at respective ICT Academies.

Huawei has continued to actively promote ICT talent by introducing more than 90 ICT academies in rural and urban areas of Pakistan. To further cultivate the ICT talent, Huawei has introduced Huawei ICT competition held annually with grand prize of 20000 dollars and job opportunities to empower young talented winners in achieving excellence in the field of ICT.

Huawei ICT Academy at MUEThas developed a model of conducting regular trainings and inclusion of certification training material in bachelors curriculum.

Today, it is the fifth year ofthe academia collaboration, and its success can be seen through persistent top three positions in Huawei ICT Competition Middle East and Global Final.It is an honor and privilege for Pakistan that its students compete against the best in world .This level of success would not have been possible without continuous support, wonderful coordination, and management of Huawei’s Talent Ecosystem Development team.

I had the privilege of mentoring Pakistan team, which included students from MUET trained through Huawei ICT Academy. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, studentswere able to reach the Middle-East and Global Final and win the competition with top position. Huawei’s has played a vital role to strengthen academia-industry collaboration through actively organizing trainings and coordinate with tutors. This type ofacademia-industry cooperation is essential to upheld ICT Talent Innovation .