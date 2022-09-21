Huawei ICT Competition a new start of Career

Huawei Pakistan recently released a microfilm based around the success story of a shining young talent of the Pakistan’s bustling ICT industry, BhagchandMeghwar, participant of Pakistan Team One, who came from humble beginnings and went out to participate and win not only the regional finals, but even the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022, which drew to a close on June 25. This year marked the sixth Huawei ICT Competition, which included three competitions – Practice, Innovation and Industry – attracted 150,000 students from more than 2000 universities in 85 countries and regions around the world. After making it through the national and regional competitions, 130 teams from 43 countries and regions faced off in the global final, making this year’s finals the largest yet.

Pakistan’s Team One, featuring BhagchandMeghwar, Sateesh Kumar, Iqra Fatima along with their instructor Dr. Faheem Khuhawar were one of four Pakistani teams competing in the competition. After a hotly contested competition, in the Network category of the Practice competition, Pakistan Team One clinched the 1st prize, while Pakistan Team Two grabbed the 3rd prize. In the Innovation competition, Team BoltayHaroof won the 2nd prize, while Team Homevism were awarded the 3rd prize. Though all of the students’ accomplishments warrant a lot of praise, Bhagchand’s story was one which serves as a great source of inspiration to the large youth population of Pakistan and the video was made to capture that essence. Hailing from a small village from Tharparkar, Sindh, with limited resources and no metaled roads, Bhagchand strived to create his own opportunities in an environment where opportunities were hard to come by. After completing his initial studies at a small school in his village Bhagchand attended Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, where his professors noticed his talent and encouraged him to participate in the Huawei ICT Competition. Mehran University is one of 24 universities across Pakistan.

This is not the first time Pakistani students have achieved success in the international competition. In 2019 and in 2020, Pakistani students were able to reach the Middle-East Final and win the competition. Recognizing the abundance of talent in this country, Huawei has made significant progress in recent years to train the youth of Pakistan for what the company views as an inevitable direction for the country: a flourishing ICT sector. Huawei’s most renowned program to cultivate local ICT talent has been an annual international ICT competition that allows the winners of the domestic chapter of the competition to compete in the final for a grand prize of US $ 20,000. It provides them a hands-on experience with exposure to other motivated, innovative, youthful individuals from all over the world to create an environment of progress and mutual learning.

Despite the lingering pandemic, these programs continue to attract more participants than ever before. The achievements and milestones Pakistan students and teachers have achieved reflects on the great vision and determination of Pakistan government towards ICT talent nurturing, innovation and technology adaptation. In the future, Huawei plans to continue building education, industry, and public talent ecosystems by establishing talent alliances, integrating talent standards, improving talent capabilities, and demonstrating talent value. Huawei has also announced plans to nurture 1 million certified ICT professionals by 2024 to improve the digital skills of society as a whole. This is intended to promote scientific and technological progress, industry development, and sustainable social and economic development.

