Mobile imports decrease by 64.38% in two months

The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decreased of 64.38 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $101.864 million during July-August (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $285.947 million during July-August (2021-22), showing a decline of 64.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also witnessed a decline of 62.17 percent during the month of August 2022, as compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobile phones during August 2022 was recorded at $63.060 million against the exports of $166.710 million in August 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however increased by 62.51 percent during August 2022, as compared to the imports of US $38.804 million during July 2022, according to the data.