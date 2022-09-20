BOP inaugurates new corporate & treasury office at Sky Tower, Karachi

The Bank of Punjab opened doors of its new, digitally-equipped Corporate & Treasury Front Offices today at Sky Tower, Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The new premises have been designed to better serve the customers of Karachi and the South market, as elevating the Bank’s presence in this region is a strategic priority. In addition to increased customer facilitation, the new office will also enable our employees to service the Bank’s products and services to a larger universe of customers. The Offices are complete with the entire gamut of the required technological infrastructure to enable cross-functional team interactions, and to stimulate enhanced service delivery.

The new corporate office was inaugurated by a selected group of BOP employees which included the oldest serving male and female staff and staff with special abilities. The inauguration was attended by Mr. Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab alongwith the senior members of the management and staff. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Masud shed light on the pivotal role played by the Bank’s employees in achieving its strategic objectives. He stated that our employees are our most valuable resource. Speaking of the contributions by teams of all functional groups, the President & CEO reiterated the value and high esteem with which the senior management of the Bank regards them. He assured all employees of the Bank’s commitment to their wellbeing, and his awareness and appreciation of their tireless efforts to deliver results.

Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan (Group Chief – Corporate & Investment Banking) expressed his pleasure at the recent steps taken by the Bank to elevate employee engagement, motivation, and wellbeing. He also extended his admiration towards the initiative to recognize and appreciate high-achieving employees. Mr. Khawar Ansari (Global Treasurer) expressed hope that CIBG and Treasury teams will measure up to the challenges of strengthening BOP’s brand and foothold from these new offices to the entire country by upping the ante on transparent dealing with their clients.