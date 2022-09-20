Servis Tyres signs gold medallist weightlifter as brand ambassador

Servis Tyres has inked an accord with 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt as Brand Ambassador.

Mr. Nooh Butt will endorse various Servis and SLM Tyre brands in promotional campaigns. Business Head of Servis Tyres Mr. Muhammad Ejaz, and the CEO Servis Long March (SLM), Mr. Omar Saeed, were present at the ceremony. Servis Tyres is a well-established name in the tyre industry. It is a leading brand in Pakistan and exports to over 40 countries, upholding highest quality standards. On the occasion, Business Head of Servis Tyres Mr. Muhammad Ejaz stated: “Servis Tyres has always supported athletes and institutions to further sports in the country. Servis has sponsored national and international cricket, tennis, and rugby tournaments over the years. As a socially responsible corporation we actively support educational, welfare, public health, and sporting activities across the country.” Similarly, Mr. Omar Saeed, CEO of Servis Long March (SLM), commented on the occasion: “Champions like Nooh Dastgir Butt make our country proud. We should appreciate and support their efforts. It is with this thought in mind that we are extremely happy to have him as the next Brand Ambassador for Servis Tyres and SLM and hope that he will win more gold medals for Pakistan in upcoming global competitions.”