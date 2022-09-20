8,000 cops to guard Pakistan-England matches: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that state guest security will be provided to all players, ICC officials and other foreign staff during the Pakistan England cricket series. IG Punjab directed that foolproof security and traffic management arrangements should be made during the last three T20 matches held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. IG Punjab said that a total of more than 8,000 officers and personnel will perform security duties on the matches, while 24-hour monitoring of teams’ routes, hotels and Gaddafi Stadium inside and outside shall be done by safe city cameras. IG Punjab directed Special Branch and CTD to take special measures for peaceful conduct of cricket series. He gave a special task to CTO Lahore to maintain the uninterrupted flow of traffic during the matches and said that additional wardens and personnel should be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab directed that best arrangements should be made with the district administration for parking of cricket fans and transportation to the stadium. IG Punjab emphasized that the security and convenience of the fans coming from other cities to watch the cricket matches should be kept in mind while transportation in the vicinity of hotels, stadiums and routes should not be closed unnecessarily. IG Punjab directed that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued on a daily basis in the vicinity of the hotel and stadium by accelerating countermeasures.

IG Punjab issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore regarding Pak-England cricket matches.

According to the details, Lahore Police has completed its preparations regarding the holding of Pakistan England Cricket Series in Lahore and in this regard a review meeting was held in Safe City Authority under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. During the meeting, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and SSP Operations briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements. IG Punjab further said that best arrangements should be made for cricket matches following the security arrangements of PSL and Pak Australia matches under a comprehensive strategy so that the citizens can enjoy the cricket series matches in a peaceful environment. IG Punjab directed that security and safety of cricket fans should be kept in mind in every case and priority measures should be taken for the families and foreign fans coming to watch the match. Additional IGs CTD, Special Branch, Operations, CCPO Lahore, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Authority, DIG Operations, Investigation, Security and SSPs attended the meeting.