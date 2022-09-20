Punjab PDWP approves eight development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Tuesday approved eight developmental schemes of public buildings and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,124.577 million. These schemes were approved in the 13th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Improvement / Renovation of Punjab House, Islamabad at the cost of Rs. 474.780 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Muzaffargarh Punjnad Road (Different Reaches), Length 5.85 Km, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 677.228 million, Rehabilitation of Kunjha Dinga Road length=18.20 kms District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 645.632 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Kallar Syedan to Dhan Gali Length = 20.50 Km Tehsil Kallar Syedan District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 1,578.832 million, Rehabilitation of Critical Reaches of Rawalpindi Kahuta Road Length = 28.50 Km at the cost of Rs. 558.841 million, Rehabilitation of Kahuta Karote Road Length = 29.50 Km (Section Kahuta To Jewera Length = 14 Km), Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 555.315 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Road from Punjar to Narrar, Length = 18.00 Km, Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 799.587 million and Construction / Rehabilitation of Link Road from Jewera to Kultia – Punjar Road, Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 834.362 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.