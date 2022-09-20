Sanjrani lauds WHO for providing relief to flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday eulogized Country Director World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Pulitha Gunrathana Mahipala for his efforts to providing relief to far-flung areas and underprivileged population of Balochistan.

During his visit to WHO office here accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, he said the organization should focus on providing clean water and food to the people of the area. Sadiq Sajrani said that WHO’s efforts to protect people from epidemics and diseases in affected areas were commendable.

He said that a special health committee had been established on the request of the WHO chief and the committee would work with the advice of the organization and play a key role in providing basic health services to the people of Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.

“WHO has played an excellent role in providing basic health facilities to remote and backward areas of flood-affected Balochistan. I also thank you on behalf of the people and government of Balochistan,” he added. Dr. Pulitha Gunrathana welcomed the Chairman Senate and handed over the necessary medical equipment for the flood-affected districts of Balochistan, including ambulances, bikes, ultrasound, x-ray machines and medicines.

The ambulances and bikes were specially provided for Chagai district of Balochistan. Dr. Pulitha Gunrathna said that Pakistan was currently facing a severe natural disaster and WHO was providing health centers, medical equipment and other items. There are Malaria, Dengue and Diarrhea outbreaks in the flood affected areas and people are also facing malnutrition.

He said that WHO was working to eliminate malnutrition among the children, adding “we are trying to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan in this difficult time. After the initial relief efforts, we need to focus on difficult and important phase of rehabilitation”.Fifth flight from Oman with relief goods lands at Karachi airport: A relief assistance flight from the Sultanate of Oman landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Tuesday.

This is fifth flight from Oman carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.The consignment was received by Omani Council General Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari along with the representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said, “Relief assistance from Sultanate of Oman is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.” A day earlier, a ship carrying flood relief assistance from Oman had arrived at the Karachi Port carrying relief goods including food items, blankets and tents.

ADB provides quick relief package to help flood-victims: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been working quickly to provide a significant package of relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people, the bank said in a tweet on Tuesday. The package is designed to support people, livelihoods and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term, it said. On short and medium-term basis, the bank would use ongoing projects to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation infrastructure and support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security.

The bank is also processing countercyclical support to help the poor and vulnerable especially women and children, weather the impacts of food prices and other external shocks. On Long-term basis, the bank would prioritize projects that support post-flood reconstruction and strengthen climate and disaster resilience.

This is in addition to the $3 million the bank had already approved for the immediate purchase of food, tents, and other relief goods, it said adding that the bank would provide more details of its assistance package when it is finalized.

ADB said, it would work closely with the government and other international agencies to help rebuild the lives and livelihoods of more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.