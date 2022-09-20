ICT, MCI’s anti-dengue drive in full swing

A massive campaign against dengue was in full swing after reporting over 1300 positive cases of the deadly fever so far during the ongoing year. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in assistance with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) constituted teams to carry out fogging and spraying of anti-mosquitoes pesticides across the city, whereas the assistant commissioners were ensuring compliance to anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP on Tuesday.

He said the health directorate had completed anti-dengue fogging in various urban as well as sub-urban areas in the city including, sectors of G series, BharaKahu, Tarnol and other high risk sites from where more cases of the dengue were reported. The teams were also disseminating educating material among the masses to create awareness to curb the disease and keep citizens safe against the mosquito bite. In order to make anti-dengue campaign successful, the DC said the city was divided into different zones and in each zone, designated teams were deployed.

The sanitation directorate carried out special cleanliness operation,in addition to routine cleanliness of the city, especially in the potential breeding areas of the city so that dengue could be eliminated at its larva stage. Memon said additional machinery, vehicles, human resources and other allied facilities were provided to the teams with availability of sufficient quantity of pesticides for smooth functioning of the drive.

The teams of environment wing were also engaged for removing wild grass and bushes from the potential larvae breeding areas. The DC has appealed the residents to cooperate with civic agency, maintain the cleanliness of surroundings in addition to ensure the proper drainage of water so that results could be achieved. Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Usman Ashraf presided over a dengue review meeting. The health officials informed the ADC that during the last last 24 hours, 55 patients were reported in different hospitals.

Sharing the daily performance report, the ADC was apprised that the AC Shalimar/Potohar checked 19 places, sealed six places under section 144 and filed an FIR against six persons under section 188. AC Nilore raided 26 places, arrested four persons and sealed four places. Assistant commissioner Industrial Area checked 10 places and arrested one person for flouting anti-dengue standard operating procedures. AC secretariat inspected10 places, sealed three tyre shops including zoo in Bahria Enclave and arrested three persons. AC Sadar raided 18 places, sealed one service station and arrested three people. The assistant commissioner Rural Zone checked 25 places, sealed three tyre shops and arrested five persons.