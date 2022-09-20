Malala poses with Priyanka at UN General Assembly

Nobel laureate and the UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai spoke at the Transforming Education Summit at the UN General Assembly and called upon world leaders to make schools safe for girls around the world and invest in children’s education.

On this occasion, Malala also met joined at the Transforming Education Summit by other well-known activists including Amanda Gorman and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

At the Summit, She spoke about education as the key to creating a safe and sustainable future. “If you are serious about creating a safe and sustainable future for the children, then be serious about education,” she said. “You have heard enough about how education transforms lives, strengthens economies and contributes to a more peaceful world.” Malala said, “If you are still in doubt about the impact of education, go ask a girl. She will tell you what education means to her.” She urged world leaders to go beyond short-term solutions, and focus their investments in education in ways that will make lasting change.