Zimbabwe Mufti Menk arrives in Pakistan to help flood victims

An Islamic scholar from Zimbabwe Ismail ibn Musa Menk, arrived in Pakistan to aid flood victims as the country recovers from the catastrophe that has destroyed infrastructure and claimed hundreds of lives.

The Islamic scholar visited various parts of Sindh, which is the most affected province, and noted that the situation is “unimaginable.”

He requested to his followers, saying “devastation and unimaginable situation. Pakistan needs us!! donate a tent! give comfort to a family! £100 per tent! please do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected. we will have to assist for the next few years.”

Menk said in a post that he visited Pakistan with just one intention: to reach out by delivering some aid and creating further awareness about the plight of the millions who’ve been affected by the devastating floods.

“Please forgive me for not being able to entertain any unrelated meetings, visits or invitations. I made no exceptions,” he added.

On the other side, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie arrived in Dadu, Pakistan today to meet people affected by the floods and to highlight the continued urgent need for help.

The Hollywood starlet flew by helicopter to Dadu, where she was closely guarded upon arrival.

The actress took a boat as well to observe and comprehend the devastation caused by the disastrous floods.

Additionally, she heard directly from the afflicted ladies about their needs and ways to stop similar suffering in the future.

Ms Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan, and the 2005 earthquake, will visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.

Pakistan, which has contributed just 1% of global carbon emissions, is also the second largest host of refugees globally, its people having sheltered Afghan refugees for over forty years.

Ms Angelina Jolie will highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity we are witnessing globally