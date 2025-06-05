Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged American-Pakistanis to play a more active role. He emphasized that their involvement is crucial for peace in South Asia and economic stability in Pakistan. Bilawal made these remarks while addressing a reception held at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C. The event […]
Pakistan
Bilawal to U.S.: Peace in south asia needs dialogue, not intimidation
A high-level delegation led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with members of the US Congress in Washington. The team stressed the urgent need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to bring lasting peace to the region. They emphasized that the Kashmir dispute remains an unfinished agenda of the United Nations. Bilawal highlighted that […]
PM Shehbaz reaches Saudi Arabia on 2-day visit, to celebrate Eid with crown prince
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He will celebrate Eid ul Adha in the Kingdom. During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss key areas of […]
Shehbaz sharif to celebrate eid in Saudi Arabia, strengthen ties with Riyadh
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. During the visit, he will celebrate Eid al-Adha in the Kingdom and meet with the Crown Prince for high-level talks. According to Dawn News, the […]
Punjab announces eid gift: 270 prisoners to be freed after 90-day sentence remission
LAHORE – In a special Eidul Azha gesture, the Punjab government has granted a 90-day sentence remission to inmates across the province. The move aims to promote prisoner welfare and allow selected inmates to reunite with their families during the festive season. According to the Punjab Home Department, around 450 prisoners will benefit from this […]
Khawaja Asif declares Simla accord ‘defunct’, says LoC now a ceasefire line
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that the Simla Agreement no longer holds any significance, and that the Line of Control (LoC) has reverted to its original status as a ceasefire line. Asif stated that the Simla Accord was strictly a bilateral agreement between Pakistan and India, with no involvement of the […]
PM Shehbaz vows strong response to India’s ‘water aggression’ with unity and urgent Action
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned India’s misuse of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a form of “water aggression” against Pakistan. He vowed that the country would respond with unity and strategy, just as it had faced traditional warfare in the past. During a high-level meeting on water resources, the Prime […]
Pakistan walks back Simla accord exit claim amid rising India tensions
The Foreign Office of Pakistan has dismissed reports that the country has withdrawn from the historic Simla Agreement with India. Officials stated clearly that no official decision has been made to cancel any bilateral treaty, including the Simla Accord. This clarification came hours after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed Pakistan had ended the agreement. Earlier […]
Belarus eyes stronger air force ties with Pakistan,seeks training and cooperation
ISLAMABAD – In a significant move to boost military collaboration, a high-level Belarusian defence delegation visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday, aiming to deepen ties with Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The delegation was led by Major General Andrei Yevgenyevich Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defence. Upon his arrival, Major General […]
Pakistan open to talks but won’t beg India for peace: DPM Dar
Islamabad – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India but is not desperate for it. Speaking during a press briefing in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wants a comprehensive discussion that includes terrorism, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), and other core issues. Dar warned that […]